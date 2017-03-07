Dale Doesn’t Like the Senseless Survey

March 7, 2017 9:00 AM
While Pete was at the Golf Expo last Friday, he ran into Dale who has a problem with the 7:15 Senseless Survey.

We are always looking for feedback but this went to another level.

Dale is from Rhode Island and says he hates the “announcers” and questions from the survey.

Well he sounded a little older and immediately brought how Charles Laquidara. Turns out he didn’t like him either.

Funny thing is that Dale didn’t know that he was talking to one of the “announcers” on the show.

Kevin brought up that people should talk nice. Really Kevin?

