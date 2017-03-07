Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 7 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Peter Wolf of the mighty J. Geils Band and a long solo career. After Wolf left J. Geils, that band put out one album and a final single in 1984. What was the single?

The title track to the movie “Fright Night”

1970: The song “Whole Lotta Love” from Led Zeppelin peaked at #1 on the English charts…

1973: Bruce Springsteen played at the famed New York City club Max’s Kansas City. The man who signed him to CBS records, John Hammond, became so excited at seeing the boss perform, that he had a mild heart attack! He recovered fortunately!

1976: Elton John’s likeness was unveiled in London at Madam Tussaud’s Wax Museum – he was the first rock notable to be immortalized in wax since The Beatles…

1985: The song “We Are the World” was played on the radio for the first time. 45 music stars including Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen combined their talents to record the single which benefited victims of the African famine…

1993: The Black Crowes cut short a concert in Louisville, Kentucky after a member of the group’s entourage was beaten and another arrested by narcotics officers backstage. The police later admitted that they found no drugs…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Who’s John Entwistle did a solo gig at the Orpheum in 1975.