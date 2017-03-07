10 Questions With… City Rivals

CITY RIVALS

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Greg, Mike, Matt, John & Max. Mike & John are brothers from the same mother. Greg’s other band is famous. Matt and Max both love motorcycles and bourbon equally the same.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

When the performance is sincere and not masked behind whatever the “cool band trend’ of the moment is. I love it when bands are actually enjoying themselves, genuinely interacting with each onstage, and the audience while embracing the music they have created.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Usually one of us forgets that we have a show. So a few last second social network posts, annoying texts to each other about gear and then a lot of waiting around till we play because who really needs a sound check?

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.