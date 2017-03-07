10 Questions With… City Rivals
CITY RIVALS
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
Greg, Mike, Matt, John & Max. Mike & John are brothers from the same mother. Greg’s other band is famous. Matt and Max both love motorcycles and bourbon equally the same.
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
When the performance is sincere and not masked behind whatever the “cool band trend’ of the moment is. I love it when bands are actually enjoying themselves, genuinely interacting with each onstage, and the audience while embracing the music they have created.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
Usually one of us forgets that we have a show. So a few last second social network posts, annoying texts to each other about gear and then a lot of waiting around till we play because who really needs a sound check?
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
I’ve always been on tour or playing festivals so this will be my first Rumble. (I do think they’ve heard of the Rumble before today. -AW)
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
Party Bois! I played in a band w/ their frontman Kieth Pierce for a couple years waaaaaay back in the late 90s. He’s a true talent and can adapt to any style of music that’s put in front of him.
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
NEMO. Does anyone remember that? We use to play it before the Boston Music Awards and it was great seeing so many great acts in not your typical venues.
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
Probably Johnny Knoxville if he gained 40 pounds.
8] Who is your spirit animal?
Whiskey is my spirit animal.
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
Don’t quit your day jobs anytime soon.
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens.
The jukebox only plays George Michael songs for the rest of the night!