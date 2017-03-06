Toto Will Embark On U.S. Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Toto has announced a set of North American tour dates for their 2017 summer schedule. The 18-date run follows 2016’s reunion tour, the group’s first headlining shows in over decade.

Billed as An Evening With Toto, the band is set to perform two full hours of music from their most recent studio album XIV, classic hits like “Africa,” and band & fan favorites from their vast decade-spanning catalog.

The tour kicks off June 4th in Louisiana, and the band will make an appearance at Rhode Island’s Twin River Casino June 17th. Pre-sale starts Tuesday (Mar. 7) at 10:00 AM local time.

Toto 2017 Tour Dates:

6/2 – Lake Charles, LA, Golden Nugget Lake Charles

6/3 – Biloxi, MS, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

6/4 – Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

6/6 – Durham, NC, The Carolina Theatre

6/7 – Charlotte, NC, Knight Theater

6/10 – Rama, ON, Casino Rama-Entertainment Centre

6/13 – Greensburg, PA, Palace Theatre

6/14 – Annapolis, MD, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

6/16 – Easton, PA, State Theatre Center for the Arts

6/17 – Lincoln, RI, Twin River Casino

6/18 – Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

6/20 – Torrington, CT, Warner Theatre

6/21 – Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

6/23 – Peekskill, NY, Paramount Hudson Valley

6/24 – Waterloo, NY, Del Lago Resort and Casino-The Vine

6/25 – Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

6/28 – Saint Charles, IL, The Arcada Theatre

7/1 – Salina, KS, Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts