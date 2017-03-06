THE HEAVE-HO

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 6, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, once somerville, rock and roll rumble, The Heave-Ho, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

THE BAND
Jason King + Drums
Keith Schleicher + Bass
Marc Schleicher + Vocals, Guitar
Pete Valle + Vocals, Guitar

The name of the band is The Heave-Ho. Some metal, some punk, some noise, some classic rock. All volume all the time. Jason King is the drummer. Keith Schleicher is the bass player. Marc Schleicher and Pete Valle are the guitar players and singers. Veterans of Quintaine Americana, Cracktorch, Antler, and Infernal Overdrive – the dudes in The Heave-Ho have done time in the Rock City trenches. They have the tinnitus to prove it. This band has been a band since 2015 and is known for its big riffs, catchy choruses, and energetic, ear-splitting live shows.  The Heave-Ho are a lean, mean, rocking machine.

