Rock & Roll Rumble Class of 2017

Boston Emissions Presents
2017 Rock & Roll Rumble
Sunday, April 2 – Friday, April 21
ONCE Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave, Somerville
Meet the bands: www.rockandrollrumble.com | Ticketing and venue information at ONCESomerville.com/RUMBLE
A time-honored tradition, an institution, and the World Series of Boston Rock – the Rock & Roll Rumble is a springtime live music festival that showcases the vast and varied Boston and New England music scene.
Some bands are brand new, some have been playing around for a while – all have released new music and are actively playing out in the area’s spaces and venues. 24 bands, 9 nights, one Rumble crown, and a whole lot of booty.
Everybody wins.
THE BANDS:
Stars Like Ours
The Humanoids
Hey Zeus
Red Red Rockit
DiabloGato
The Tenafly Vipers
no hope/no harm
Heel & Arrow
Matt York & the Missed Flights
Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections
Something Sneaky
Carissa Johnson
Biltmore
Pulitzer Prize Fighter
Heavy Necker
Tom Baker and the Snakes
City Rivals
Barns
You People
The Rupert Selection
Rolling Nectar
Cruel Miracle
The Heave-Ho
Flight of Fire
Stars Like Ours
The Humanoids
Hey Zeus
Red Red Rockit
DiabloGato
The Tenafly Vipers
no hope/no harm
Heel & Arrow
Matt York & the Missed Flights
Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections
Something Sneaky
Carissa Johnson
Biltmore
Pulitzer Prize Fighter
Heavy Necker
Tom Baker and the Snakes
City Rivals
Barns
You People
The Rupert Selection
Rolling Nectar
Cruel Miracle
The Heave-Ho
Flight of Fire
Meet the bands at RockandRollRumble.com