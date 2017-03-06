Rock & Roll Rumble Class of 2017

Boston Emissions Presents

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble



Sunday, April 2 – Friday, April 21



Meet the bands: www.rockandrollrumble.com | Ticketing and venue information at ONCESomerville.com/RUMBLE



A time-honored tradition, an institution, and the World Series of Boston Rock – the Rock & Roll Rumble is a springtime live music festival that showcases the vast and varied Boston and New England music scene.

Some bands are brand new, some have been playing around for a while – all have released new music and are actively playing out in the area’s spaces and venues. 24 bands, 9 nights, one Rumble crown, and a whole lot of booty.

Everybody wins.