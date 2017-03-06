NO HOPE / NO HARM

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 6, 2017 11:15 AM
THE BAND
Aaron Perrino + Guitar, Vocals
Adam Hand + Drums
James Forbes + Bass
Luke O’Neil + Vocals

no hope / no harm are a Boston four piece lead by Aaron Perrino of The Sheila Divine and Dear Leader, and longtime Boston journalist Luke O’Neil, formerly of the band The Good North. The project began out of the duo’s shared love of emo — James F. Forbes, also of the current Boston band Sebio, and Adam Hand of The Field Effect, were brought on board after a singalong at O’Neil’s Emo Night Boston. Traces of all permutations of that broad genre — from twinkling, prettier sad songs, to screaming post-hardcore, and tightly-wound pop-punk show up throughout their material, at turns literary-minded or arch and self-referential, but always meant to break your heart.

