Jimmy Buffett Set To Open Margaritaville Retirement Community

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Parrotheads rejoice! If you’re “55 and better,” head on down to Jimmy Buffett‘s Latitude Margaritaville and waste away your days “nibblin’ on sponge cake, watchin’ the sun bake.”

Latitute is a partnership between Buffett’s Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities.”Featuring world-class amenities and design, Latitude Margaritaville, Daytona Beach will reflect Margaritaville’s authentic, “no worries,” tropical vibe, offering an immersive brand experience,” says the joint announcement.

The billion dollar project, scheduled to open in 2018, will bring 7,000 new homes to Daytona Beach, Florida. Since the announcement, Minto Communities reports 10,000 registrants have already signed up. According to the recently launched website, residents can expect “exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife.”