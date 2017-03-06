From One Barber Master to One Barber Apprentice

Pete’s niece Brittany is just starting out as a barber for one the chains combining sports and haircuts.

When Pete was out visiting over the holidays, he asked her what questions she would have for Earl who has been cutting hair for more years than we can count.

From how much was the first haircut to did you ever cut yourself to even dealing with bad smelling hair, hear the questions and answers from Brittany and Earl.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.