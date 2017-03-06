Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 6 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour! Prior to joining Floyd back in 1968, Gilmour was in what U.K. band with sax player Dick Parry? Subsequently, Parry would play on many Floyd tracks.

Joker’s Wild

1972: John Lennon began his battle with U.S. immigration when his Visa was revoked – it was caused by problems stemming from a 1968 pot bust in England and Lennon’s association with “The Radical Left”…

1986: The Band’s keyboardist Richard Manuel hung himself after a gig in Winter Park, Fl…

1989: Steven Tyler and his wife Teresa became parents to daughter Chelsea Ann…

1990: Aerosmith got its star and was inducted into Hollywood’s Rock Walk on Sunset Boulevard…

1996: Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon made a rare concert appearance at a club called the Knitting Factory in New York City…

2000: Eric Clapton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for an unprecedented third time. He had gone in as a member of The Yardbirds and Cream – now he went in as a solo artist…

2004: David Crosby was in trouble again – arrested in New York after he returned to a hotel to retrieve a bag he’d left containing marijuana, a knife and a gun. He was released from custody on 35 hundred dollars bail…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Velvet Underground and J. Geils Blues Band played the Boston Tea Party back in 1969 for the first of three nights.