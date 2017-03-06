Boston & Joan Jett Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Tim Staskiewicz

The Hyper Space Tour has been cleared for take off this summer, when rock staples Boston and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts get together for a 21 city tour.

Related: Boston’s Self-Titled Debut Turns 40

Kicking off Wednesday, June 14th in Mountain View, California, the tour will hit Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas, before arriving for a show in the headliner’s namesake, Boston, on July 13th. The tour continues through the end of July, finishing up on the 30th outside Washington, DC.

Tickets for the Hyper Space Tour with Boston and Joan Jett go on-sale Friday, March 10th.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

6/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

6/18 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

6/28 – Houston, TX@ Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

6/30 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

7/2 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

7/5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/7 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/8 – Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

7/9 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

7/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater

7/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

7/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

7/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live