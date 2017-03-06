Boston Emissions 3/5/2017 + 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Bands

Six pack passes on sale at noon on Mon 3/6 at ONCESomerville.com/RUMBLE
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 5, 2017
Worshipper – Black Corridor (2016)
–they will pass the torch, and the crown, on to the next
The Tenafly Vipers – Napalm Discipline
The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
Something Sneaky – Brighten
Rolling Nectar – Path To The Moon
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
Barns – Praying
Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman
Hey Zeus – Raygun
City Rivals – Come Around
Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind
Biltmore – Glitter (Dance All Night)
Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Wicked
Flight of Fire – Better Off Without You
You People – You People’s Court
Heel & Arrow – Whores and Heartache
Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now
Matt York and the Missed Flights – Hot Shot
Heavy Necker – Trance End
DiabloGato – Gasoline
Tom Baker and the Snakes – Run It Out
Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections – Harder Girl
no hope / no harm – Pony Boy
The Heave-Ho – IKE
Goddamn Drax – Raise ‘Em Up (2014)
John Powhida International Airport – Rhode Island (2011)
Eddie Japan – Fight Song (2013)