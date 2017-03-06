Boston Emissions 3/5/2017 + 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Bands

March 6, 2017 2:10 AM
Six pack passes on sale at noon on Mon 3/6 at ONCESomerville.com/RUMBLE

BostonEmissions.com | RockandRollRumble.com

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 5, 2017

Worshipper – Black Corridor (2016)
–they will pass the torch, and the crown, on to the next

+ Meet the 24 bands at RockandRollRumble.com

The Tenafly Vipers – Napalm Discipline

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Something Sneaky – Brighten

Rolling Nectar – Path To The Moon

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

Barns – Praying

Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman

Hey Zeus – Raygun

City Rivals – Come Around

Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind

Biltmore – Glitter (Dance All Night)

Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Wicked

Flight of Fire – Better Off Without You

You People – You People’s Court

Heel & Arrow – Whores and Heartache

Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now

Matt York and the Missed Flights – Hot Shot

Heavy Necker – Trance End

DiabloGato – Gasoline

Tom Baker and the Snakes – Run It Out

Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections – Harder Girl

no hope / no harm – Pony Boy

The Heave-Ho – IKE

Goddamn Drax – Raise ‘Em Up (2014)

John Powhida International Airport – Rhode Island (2011)

Eddie Japan – Fight Song (2013)

