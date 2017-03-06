10 Questions With… Matt York & the Missed Flights

_____________________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

My name is Matt York and I’m the singer and guitarist. In the band, we’ve got Kevin Condon on acoustic guitar and keys, Tim Dinneen on Drums, Jeffrey Corbin on Bass and Mike Scotti playing electric guitar. I’d taken a nearly fifteen year break from playing in Boston/doing music and recorded an album a little over a year ago with no real intention of playing many gigs. Once it became clear people actually were marginally interested in having me play live shows, I reached out to some friends I’d known through the years and we’ve got ourselves a band.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

I love great songs more than anything. However, a great stage presence and energy can be so infectious and can really win be over when I’m seeing a band I’m not familiar with. It really doesn’t matter if I like the style of music, if I see a band that’s locked in live, it’s a really awesome thing to see.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

First off, we figure how much time Kevin has after our set in order for him to get to another club to play in one of the other million bands that he plays in. Five minutes before we actually play, Jef’s pre-show ritual is usually to discretely going out and having a cigarette so that I can get all anxious about where he disappeared to.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

When I was teenager I got to open up for The Neighborhoods and I just thought Dave Minehan was the coolest. I had the good fortune of recording an album with him years later. Darkbuster is another favorite band of mine. I think Lenny Lashley is as good a songwriter as we have in Boston.

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

We played a couple of shows with the band The Rationales last year and we all really loved that band. Carissa Johnson is awesome. Ruby Rose Fox’s album is one of my favorite local albums ever. Rick Berlin has been a mentor to me for forever and continues to write and perform great music.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

If I was like Cher and could turn back time, I’d bring TT’s back and put it in the capsule. Currently, I think I’d put the Middle East Café in a capsule because that’s always been such a great melting pot of local music. Being at the restaurant there late night was/is always such a great way to catch up with music friends. The fact that I chose two very large buildings would obviously necessitate a massive time capsule.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Will Arnett’s version of Batman in the new Lego Batman movie.

8] Who is your spirit animal?

The narwhal. It’s just fun, it’s large, it inhales its food. It’s overweight. It has that thing sticking out of its head. There are many similarities between the narwhal and me. Band-wise, I just don’t know that we are any one animal. I think we are multiple animals brought together like we’re in a zoo, a farm, a fish tank or Noah’s Ark.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

First off, I’d probably say something like “Hi, I’m Matt” because I’m polite and presumably most of them I haven’t met yet. Secondly, I’d say that I’m really looking forward to taking in as many nights as I can. It’s always weird to pick winners when it comes to art, so I’m hoping to see a bunch of the bands and finding some new favorites.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

I feel like this might not necessarily be as good a thing as it sounds. It’s almost like if chocolate, fried chicken and bacon walked into a kitchen. Individually, I love all of them but I’m not sure I’d love chocolate-covered fried chicken covered in bacon. However, now that I just typed that out, it sounds like it might actually be a fun thing to try.