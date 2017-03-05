YOU PEOPLE



THE BAND

Hadley Solomon + Vocals, Bass

James Brockman + Vocals, Guitar

Chris Keene + Vocals, Drums

Boston’s You People have been quietly amassing crudely-drawn noise/pop songs. Fuzzed out rhythms circle around slashing feedback-soaked guitars. Poignant half-confessional/half-accusatory confessionals are sung in 3 part harmonies that seem on the verge of collapse. You People have been compared to the tripped-out dark twang of The Birthday Party, the casual pop infectiousness of Elastica, and the manic boozy energy of early Mudhoney. Their name, a common phrase meant to marginalize, is repurposed as a badge of honor. Their songs are about broken relationships, political paranoia, and the inner workings of playing music.

