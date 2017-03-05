TOM BAKER AND THE SNAKES



THE BAND

John Blout + Drums

Tom Baker + Vocals, Guitar

John Sheeran + Bass

John Brookhouse + Guitar, Vocals

Charles Hansen + Guitar

There was an afternoon once when you were laying on your bed staring at the Creem and Hit Parader rock star posters on your wall. You were listening to your new favorite record; the one you’d picked up at Crazy Eddie and then ran home to play on your Dad’s old turntable that you’ve snagged for your own. You can’t quite place the band in this memory, but there were elements of the Stones in there; echoes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It had the snarl and the slide of the Replacements; but then again, raised a pint to Steve Marriott. Sit up, kick aside the empty beer cans on the floor, and flip the record. Discover that it’s Tom Baker and the Snakes. A Boston rock mainstay, Tom Baker cut his teeth playing every club and bar in town, writing, recording and fronting local faves Nana (Roadrunner) and the Dirty Truckers. The Snakes feature a who’s who of current Boston rock legends including John Brookhouse (Worshipper, The Dirty Truckers); John Sheeran (Spitzz, Township); Charles Hansen (Gymnasium, The Handymen); and Johnny Blout (Watts).

