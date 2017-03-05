THE TENAFLY VIPERS



Eliahu Sussman + Drums

Jeff Jacques + Guitar, Vocals

Nate Bisbee + Bass

Johnny Black + Guitar

The Tenafly Vipers are the storied tale of a middle school meeting in sixth period shop class. Building birdhouses sucked, but the Jeff and Johnny came to realize they shared other interests: cheap American beer and loud and obnoxious rock ‘n’ roll. Many afternoons were spent crushing cans of High Life while Jeff turned Johnny on to the Stooges and the Dictators and Johnny turned Jeff on to Black Flag and Bad Brains. Jeff taught Johnny some chords, two other high-functioning subnormals were recruited and the Tenafly Vipers were born. Some years later, the line-up finally solidified when longtime friend Eliahu joined on drums, soon followed by Nate on bass. The two not only brought a tight, dynamic low-end pulse, but also a new work ethic and a profound love of bad decisions and Satan. Since then the band has only gotten louder and sweatier, both in live shows and on recordings – Your Event Horizon (2010), Black Bandana and a Can of Gasoline (2011), and The Way of the Woods (2016). The Vipers’ latest release, Reverse Tilt Action, is due Spring 2017.

