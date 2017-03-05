THE RUPERT SELECTION

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 10:37 PM
THE BAND
Zak Brown +Drums
Reilly Somach + Guitar, Vocals
Peter Crofton + Bass, Vocals

THE RUPERT SELECTION +
LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

The Rupert Selection are the creation of Zak Brown, Reilly Somach, and Peter Crofton: a trio of longtime high-school friends from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA. What was initially intended as a fun side project in 2008 soon morphed into a serious endeavor as the band honed their skills with dozens of shows throughout 2010. Conspiritorium, their self-produced, debut album was released in early 2011. The band has since continued to write thoroughly innovative and original material and perform virtually non-stop throughout New England and, most recently, in venues in NYC, NJ, DE, and PA as their fanbase continues to grow. 2016 alone featured the release of their first official single and self-directed music video for “Funeral Party,” airplay on Boston radio, and more than 40 shows throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Sessions for an EP recently wrapped at The Bridge Sound and Stage in Cambridge, MA with producer/engineer Alex Allinson. “Tree Hands” is the first single and video released from the upcoming EP with the rest to follow in early 2017. With their high energy performances and mind-bending blend of genres, The Rupert Selection are a power trio in every sense of the word and not to be missed.

