2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:01 PM
THE BAND
Mr. B + Drums
Mike Demonik + Guitar, Vocals
Johnny Machine + Lead Guitar, Vocals
Joey Sinn + Bass, Vocals

THE HUMANOIDS + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

The Humanoids are a creative life force the likes of which the world has yet to understand. Their magnificence is a testament to the sleazy underbelly that is the soul of rock and roll. Their ideas are numerous, demented and well thought out, or they just scratch the surface and abandoned to the stack of questionable notebooks. As a band they honed their craft in basements, lofts, watering holes and long gone venues from Maine to Virginia, from Brooklyn to Youngstown. They forge ahead in the epic battle for the soul of rock and roll, a soul that desperately needs saving. The Humanoids are built to last and as always will fight for Heavy Metal, advocate Wild Times, and will continue to utterly destroy their enemies and anything else that stands in their way for decades to come!

