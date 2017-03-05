Sunday Morning Blues: March 5th, 2017

March 5, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Everybody Need Somebody
Blues Brothers Movie (Soundtrack)
Blues Brothers

Hey Bartender
Deluxe Edition
Koko Taylor

Messin’ with the kid
Rhythm and blues
Buddy Guy with King Rock

Soul Man
Briefcase of Blues
Blues Brothers

I Don’t Know
Willie’s Blues: The Great Hits
Willie Mabon

He Did It
Chills and Fever
Samantha Fish

Land of 1000 Dances
Showtime
J. Geils Band

Shufflin’ and Scufflin’
Full Circle
Duke Robillard with Jimmie Vaughan

Turn on your Lovelight
The Gregg Allman Tour
Gregg Allman

Virginia
The Marcus king Band
The Marcus king Band

———————————–
TJ from AMP 103 Top Picks!

Snatch it Back and grab It
Hoodoo Man Blues
Jr. Wells Chicago Blues Band

Parchman Farm
London Blues
John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers

Turtle Blues
Cheap thrills
Big Brother & the Holding Company

Early Every Morning
The Blues
BB King

I Ain’t stranded
Hoodoo Man Blues
Jr. Wells Chicago Blues band
————————————-
Fire
About Time
Magic Dick & Shun Ng

Changes
Band of Gypsies
Band of Gypsies

How’d Ya Learn to Shake it like that?
Still Making History
Ana Popovic

Hip Shake
Exile on Main Street
Rolling Stones

Going Down
Hideaway: The Best of…
Freddie king

Yeah Man
Shades of Blues
George McCann

