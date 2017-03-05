Sunday Morning Blues: March 5th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Everybody Need Somebody

Blues Brothers Movie (Soundtrack)

Blues Brothers

Hey Bartender

Deluxe Edition

Koko Taylor

Messin’ with the kid

Rhythm and blues

Buddy Guy with King Rock

Soul Man

Briefcase of Blues

Blues Brothers

I Don’t Know

Willie’s Blues: The Great Hits

Willie Mabon

He Did It

Chills and Fever

Samantha Fish

Land of 1000 Dances

Showtime

J. Geils Band

Shufflin’ and Scufflin’

Full Circle

Duke Robillard with Jimmie Vaughan

Turn on your Lovelight

The Gregg Allman Tour

Gregg Allman

Virginia

The Marcus king Band

The Marcus king Band

———————————–

TJ from AMP 103 Top Picks!

Snatch it Back and grab It

Hoodoo Man Blues

Jr. Wells Chicago Blues Band

Parchman Farm

London Blues

John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers

Turtle Blues

Cheap thrills

Big Brother & the Holding Company

Early Every Morning

The Blues

BB King

I Ain’t stranded

Hoodoo Man Blues

Jr. Wells Chicago Blues band

————————————-

Fire

About Time

Magic Dick & Shun Ng

Changes

Band of Gypsies

Band of Gypsies

How’d Ya Learn to Shake it like that?

Still Making History

Ana Popovic

Hip Shake

Exile on Main Street

Rolling Stones

Going Down

Hideaway: The Best of…

Freddie king

Yeah Man

Shades of Blues

George McCann