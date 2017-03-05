STARS LIKE OURS

THE BAND

Michelle Paulhus + Vocals, Bass

Kristin Holliday + Guitar, Backing vocals

Rice Edmonston + Drums

Stars Like Ours are a 3 piece, female-fronted, 90s-influenced, driving rock band with pop sensibility from Boston, MA, whose influences include Sugar, The Amps, Superchunk, Dinosaur Jr., and The Breeders. Featuring some Boston rock vets – Michelle Paulhus (The Decals, The Marvels, The Real Kids, The Dents, and Andrea Gillis Band) on bass and lead vocals, Kristin Holliday (DRAGO, The Blue Bloods, and Full Body Anchor) on guitar and backing vocals and Rice Edmonston (Darkbuster, Big Wig, Senior Happy, Heidi, Linus, Full Body Anchor, Mill Pond Falls, and Abbie Barrett Band) on drums – Stars Like Ours have been credited as having a solid, tight live set with comical, witty banter which keeps fans returning to see their show again and again. Their songs are loud, gritty, with strong hooks and pleasing pop melodies that get stuck in your head for days.

