2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 10:35 PM
THE BAND
Justin Iacovino + Vocals, Guitar
Chris Casserly + Bass
Jeremy Iacovino + Drums
Jesse George + Guitar

Boston band Something Sneaky formed as a trio in 2011. With the addition of guitarist Jesse George (ex-War Presidents, The Way Ways) a year later, they adapted their live performances to feature a fuller four-piece sound. Iacovino and George don’t fall into the typical lead/rhythm guitar roles, instead crafting complimentary melodic guitar parts that propel the music beyond their 90s-inspired roots. Releasing their second full-length album, Pictures, in early 2017, the record provides the listener with Something Sneaky’s most mature, well-constructed songs to date. The four musicians have found a collective voice that is powerful, compelling, and emotionally stimulating.  The energy of these songs is only intensified in their live performance, making Something Sneaky an exciting and entertaining band to see and hear.  

