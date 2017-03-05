ROLLING NECTAR

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, rock and roll rumble, Rolling Nectar, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

THE BAND
Kevin J. Graham + Vocals, Guitar
Tony St. Cyr + Drums
Todd M. Smith + Bass
Nick Moreira + Guitar
Leah Hamilton + Backing Vocals
Christine Moser + Backing Vocals

ROLLING NECTAR + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

Boston-based Rolling Nectar embrace vintage-style rock & roll influences such as Free, Jimi Hendrix, and Humble Pie to create a uniquely honest and gritty modern rock sound laced with psychedelic overtones, Americana & old-school rhythm & blues. Fronted by founder Kevin J. Graham, backed by the dynamic rhythm section of drummer Tony St. Cyr and multi-instrumentalist Todd M. Smith on bass, with the newly added Nick Moreira on guitar. Rolling Nectar are accompanied onstage by backing vocalists Leah Hinton and Christine Moser – also known as the Nectarines. In this day and age, high-quality rock & roll bands with uniquely talented members are hard to come by. Rolling Nectar are the genuine article.

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +

