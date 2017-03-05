ROLLING NECTAR



THE BAND

Kevin J. Graham + Vocals, Guitar

Tony St. Cyr + Drums

Todd M. Smith + Bass

Nick Moreira + Guitar

Leah Hamilton + Backing Vocals

Christine Moser + Backing Vocals

Boston-based Rolling Nectar embrace vintage-style rock & roll influences such as Free, Jimi Hendrix, and Humble Pie to create a uniquely honest and gritty modern rock sound laced with psychedelic overtones, Americana & old-school rhythm & blues. Fronted by founder Kevin J. Graham, backed by the dynamic rhythm section of drummer Tony St. Cyr and multi-instrumentalist Todd M. Smith on bass, with the newly added Nick Moreira on guitar. Rolling Nectar are accompanied onstage by backing vocalists Leah Hinton and Christine Moser – also known as the Nectarines. In this day and age, high-quality rock & roll bands with uniquely talented members are hard to come by. Rolling Nectar are the genuine article.



