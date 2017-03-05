RED RED ROCKIT

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, once somervile, Red Red Rockit, rock and roll rumble, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

rumble2017logopng RED RED ROCKITRED RED ROCKIT

THE BAND
Jonn Smith + Bass, Vocals
Jared Egan + Guitars
AJ Locke + Drums

___________________________________________________________________

RED RED ROCKIT + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

___________________________________________________________________

Red Red Rockit’s music is firmly rooted in the power trio days of yesteryear, yet manages to sound fresh as a daisy. One moment, you’ll hear a bluesy, dirty James Gang groove and the next, a tight, bouncy Beatles-esque melody – each song delivering hooks that are somehow simultaneously unexpected and familiar. Jonn Smith weaves bass lines under each song that are by turns stomping and melodic. In Jack Bruce fashion, Smith also handles lead vocal duties, his voice jumping octaves like Javier Sotomayor at the 1992 Olympics. Guitarist Jared Egan drops in Hendrix fuzz, Brian May phase, and gnarly riffs all his own, making one guitar sound like three. A.J. Locke lays down the beat, hitting the drums like they said something bad about his momma. Red Red Rockit are a finely tuned, no-nonsense, loud-as-frig rock ‘n’ roll band, whose live show will move your feet, shake your bones, and help you forget your own name.

 _______________________________________________________

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +

RUMBLE2017savethedate

BostonEmissions2016Logo2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live