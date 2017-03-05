RED RED ROCKIT



Jonn Smith + Bass, Vocals

Jared Egan + Guitars

AJ Locke + Drums

Red Red Rockit’s music is firmly rooted in the power trio days of yesteryear, yet manages to sound fresh as a daisy. One moment, you’ll hear a bluesy, dirty James Gang groove and the next, a tight, bouncy Beatles-esque melody – each song delivering hooks that are somehow simultaneously unexpected and familiar. Jonn Smith weaves bass lines under each song that are by turns stomping and melodic. In Jack Bruce fashion, Smith also handles lead vocal duties, his voice jumping octaves like Javier Sotomayor at the 1992 Olympics. Guitarist Jared Egan drops in Hendrix fuzz, Brian May phase, and gnarly riffs all his own, making one guitar sound like three. A.J. Locke lays down the beat, hitting the drums like they said something bad about his momma. Red Red Rockit are a finely tuned, no-nonsense, loud-as-frig rock ‘n’ roll band, whose live show will move your feet, shake your bones, and help you forget your own name.

