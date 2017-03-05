PULITZER PRIZE FIGHTER



THE BAND

Colin McDonald + Vocals, Guitar

Patrick Logue + Vocals, Guitar

Dan Garrity + Bass, Synth

Colin MacDougall + Guitar, Synth,

Ryan MacDougall + Drums

___________________________________________________________________

PULITZER PRIZE FIGHTER

___________________________________________________________________

Armed with a sound that they consider to be the perfect blend of Emo and R&B, Pulitzer Prize Fighter are equal parts emotional, cathartic, soulful and smooth. Pulitzer pairs elements of anxiety and self-destruction with an underlying groove that pushes to find the greatest possible Saturday night amidst a sea of disappointing ones. Their latest release, ‘Everything That Makes You Feel Tired’ comes rumbling up the stairs from the basement at your favorite house party. Pulitzer’s goal has and always will be to bridge the boundaries of heavier half-time singalongs with soulful introspective melodies.



_______________________________________________________________