PULITZER PRIZE FIGHTER

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:30 PM
rumble2017logopng PULITZER PRIZE FIGHTERPULITZER PRIZE FIGHTER

THE BAND
Colin McDonald + Vocals, Guitar
Patrick Logue + Vocals, Guitar
Dan Garrity + Bass, Synth
Colin MacDougall  + Guitar, Synth,
Ryan MacDougall + Drums

PULITZER PRIZE FIGHTER +
Armed with a sound that they consider to be the perfect blend of Emo and R&B, Pulitzer Prize Fighter are equal parts emotional, cathartic, soulful and smooth. Pulitzer pairs elements of anxiety and self-destruction with an underlying groove that pushes to find the greatest possible Saturday night amidst a sea of disappointing ones. Their latest release, ‘Everything That Makes You Feel Tired’ comes rumbling up the stairs from the basement at your favorite house party.  Pulitzer’s goal has and always will be to bridge the boundaries of heavier half-time singalongs with soulful introspective melodies.

