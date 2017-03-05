MATT YORK AND THE MISSED FLIGHTS

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, matt york and the missed flights, once somerville, rock and roll rumble, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

MATT YORK AND THE MISSED FLIGHTS

THE BAND
Matt York + Vocals, Guitar
Jeffrey Corbin + Bass
Kevin Condon + Guitar, Keyboards
Tim Dinneen + Drums
Mike Scotti + Guitar

MATT YORK AND THE MISSED FLIGHTS + 
Foxboro’s Matt York caught virtually every concert held there when he was growing up. He started playing the clubs of Boston as a teenager and became the front man of Boston indie band, Wide Iris. The band saw success locally with radio airplay, multiple releases, Northeast tour itineraries, even a Rumble appearance in 2000. After an extended hiatus from music, Matt returned to songwriting and performing. Of his 2016 solo release, Boston, Texas, Boston Herald writes, ”the singer-songwriter uses basic building blocks —Buddy Holly’s chords, Hank Williams’ swagger, Steve Earle’s boozy wisdom, Paul Westerberg’s straight-up-drunk wisdom — to construct an album of beauty, optimism and heartbreak”. Matt’s live show explores a cross-section of everything from straight-up rock & roll to hints of outlaw country.

 

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com + 

