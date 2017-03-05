MATT YORK AND THE MISSED FLIGHTS
THE BAND
Matt York + Vocals, Guitar
Jeffrey Corbin + Bass
Kevin Condon + Guitar, Keyboards
Tim Dinneen + Drums
Mike Scotti + Guitar
MATT YORK AND THE MISSED FLIGHTS
Foxboro’s Matt York caught virtually every concert held there when he was growing up. He started playing the clubs of Boston as a teenager and became the front man of Boston indie band, Wide Iris. The band saw success locally with radio airplay, multiple releases, Northeast tour itineraries, even a Rumble appearance in 2000. After an extended hiatus from music, Matt returned to songwriting and performing. Of his 2016 solo release, Boston, Texas, Boston Herald writes, ”the singer-songwriter uses basic building blocks —Buddy Holly’s chords, Hank Williams’ swagger, Steve Earle’s boozy wisdom, Paul Westerberg’s straight-up-drunk wisdom — to construct an album of beauty, optimism and heartbreak”. Matt’s live show explores a cross-section of everything from straight-up rock & roll to hints of outlaw country.
