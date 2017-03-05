MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections, once somerville, rock and roll rumble, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

rumble dl MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS

MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS

THE BAND
Magen Tracy |  Vocals, Keys
Stud Green | Violin, Guitar, Mandolin, Vocals
Mike Oram | Guitar, Vocals
Sam Spence | Bass
Tamora Gooding | Drums

_______________________________________________________________

MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS :
LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

________________________________________________________

Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections combine soulful vocals, poignant songwriting, and piano-driven pop-rock with a dash of sleazy swagger and alt-country twang. Magen, a veteran of the New England singer-songwriter circuit and a busy side player in the Boston rock scene, has been a part of several musical line-ups to include St. Helena, Parlour Bells, and Nate Leavitt and the Elevation. Where the name Missed Connections used to refer to the fact that each show featured a new set of musicians – people she had either played with on other projects, or had always wanted to – it’s now a fully-realized lineup (with occasional guest stars).

______________________________________________________________________

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +

RUMBLE2017savethedate

BostonEmissions2016Logo2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live