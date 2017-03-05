MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS

THE BAND

Magen Tracy | Vocals, Keys

Stud Green | Violin, Guitar, Mandolin, Vocals

Mike Oram | Guitar, Vocals

Sam Spence | Bass

Tamora Gooding | Drums



MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS :

Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections combine soulful vocals, poignant songwriting, and piano-driven pop-rock with a dash of sleazy swagger and alt-country twang. Magen, a veteran of the New England singer-songwriter circuit and a busy side player in the Boston rock scene, has been a part of several musical line-ups to include St. Helena, Parlour Bells, and Nate Leavitt and the Elevation. Where the name Missed Connections used to refer to the fact that each show featured a new set of musicians – people she had either played with on other projects, or had always wanted to – it’s now a fully-realized lineup (with occasional guest stars).

