HEY ZEUS

The Band

Pete Knipfing + Guitar, Vocals

Ken Cmar + Bass

Todd Bowman + Drums

Nathan Bice + Vocals

Despite having spent years running a label and promoting bands with Wonderdrug Records, Hey Zeus was Ken Cmar’s first real foray as a band member so, in their quest to preserve the craft of Rock n’ Roll, he and fellow Boston rock veteran Pete Knipfing (Lamont, White Dynomite) brought in Todd Bowman from Lamont on drums, and Bice of Goddamn Draculas fame to front the band. The result is razing the stages with their blistering live show. Their sound lives somewhere between Deep Purple and The Bronx, while they’ve been called a lot things including “straightforward, heavy, dangerous and even…somehow fresh.” (The Obelisk)

