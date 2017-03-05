HEEL AND ARROW

Chris Kobialka + Drums

Billy Jackson + Vocals, Guitar

Billy Spencer + Vocals, Bass

Brian Strout + Vocals, Guitar

First appearing live at a Boston basement party late 2013, Heel and Arrow have slowly found their way upstairs. The group comes into 2017 with a new full-length, an additional member, and what appears to be an active Spring agenda. As they initially stepped out into new pockets of Boston's music scene, Heel and Arrow's debut EP, Drugs acted more as a Trojan Horse. Its softer tones and alt rock leanings failed to prepare audiences for the emotionally charged yelling and string breaking sound they had grown into. "Part of finding your crowd is driving the other ones out" seems to sum up the band's towing the line between the tamer indie rock circuit and the underground punk scene. Two years and a couple of iPhone demos later, they seemed to have resolved the issue. Heel and Arrow released their 12 song self-titled full-length in October of 2016, on DIY label, Animals With Records. Cameos from friends Sasha Alcott (When Particles Collide), Chris Harvey (I was Awake), and Adam Kaz (Tigerman Woah) helped to push the record in the direction of grittier hooks, aggressive back beats, and personal lyrics echoing back to mid-90s punk.

