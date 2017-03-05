HEEL AND ARROW

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, heel and arrow, once somerville, rock and roll rumble, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

rumble dl HEEL AND ARROW

HEEL AND ARROW

THE BAND
Chris Kobialka + Drums
Billy Jackson + Vocals, Guitar
Billy Spencer + Vocals, Bass
Brian Strout + Vocals, Guitar

_______________________________________________________________________


HEEL AND ARROW + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

______________________________________________________________________

First appearing live at a Boston basement party late 2013, Heel and Arrow have slowly found their way upstairs. The group comes into 2017 with a new full-length, an additional member, and what appears to be an active Spring agenda. As they initially stepped out into new pockets of Boston’s music scene, Heel and Arrow’s debut EP, Drugs acted more as a Trojan Horse. Its softer tones and alt rock leanings failed to prepare audiences for the emotionally charged yelling and string breaking sound they had grown into. “Part of finding your crowd is driving the other ones out” seems to sum up the band’s towing the line between the tamer indie rock circuit and the underground punk scene. Two years and a couple of iPhone demos later, they seemed to have resolved the issue. Heel and Arrow released their 12 song self-titled full-length in October of 2016, on DIY label, Animals With Records. Cameos from friends Sasha Alcott (When Particles Collide), Chris Harvey (I was Awake), and Adam Kaz (Tigerman Woah) helped to push the record in the direction of grittier hooks, aggressive back beats, and personal lyrics echoing back to mid-90s punk. “Part of finding your crowd is driving the other ones out” seems to sum up the band’s towing the line between the tamer indie rock circuit and the underground punk scene.

____________________________________________________________________

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +

RUMBLE2017savethedate

BostonEmissions2016Logo2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live