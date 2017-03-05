HEAVY NECKER

THE BAND

Christopher George Cardone + Vocals, Guitar

Keith Kurpiel + Bass

Mike Damocles De Santis + Drums

_______________________________________________________________________

HEAVY NECKER + LISTEN LIKE LOOK FOLLOW

_______________________________________________________________________

Heavy Necker burst onto the unsuspecting rock world in 2011 as a three-headed, rip-snorting party-beast fueled on classic rock, heavy blues, and the sweet narcotic of youth. Too hot for Peabody, MA where there are too few rockers, they wave their freak flags high with sparkling bruised drums and electric guitars set to stun. It’s ROCK. It’s easy, it’s sleazy, and it gets you right where you’re going, every single time. Since then the three hip young dudes who keep this infernal machine ablaze have been tearing up stages all over the East Coast, blowing minds, breaking hearts and delivering high-contact, high-velocity, high-impact rock n’ roll shows that leave audiences sore in the hip and satisfied, every time.

_______________________________________________________________________