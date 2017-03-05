FLIGHT OF FIRE



THE BAND

Maverick + Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Tanya Venom + Guitar, Backing Vocals

Tia Mayhem + Bass, Backing Vocals

“Badass” Cass Kadow + Drums, Backing Vocals

___________________________________________________________________

FLIGHT OF FIRE + LISTEN LIKE LOOK | FOLLOW

____________________________________________________________________

Flight of Fire are a dynamic and passionate band exploring the musical textures of energetic hard rock, progressive heavy metal, and emotional folk rock. With varied inspiration contributing to their sound, these four accomplished women create the unique, intense sound that is highly-influenced by both classic and modern artists the likes of Led Zeppelin, Journey, Rush, Heart, The Who, Halestorm, Paramore, and Foo Fighters. Flight of Fire are a force to be reckoned with. Their latest release, a concept album about fighting oppression called Path of the Phoenix, was released in October of 2016.

_____________________________________________________________________