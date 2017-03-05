FLIGHT OF FIRE

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 11:30 PM
THE BAND
Maverick + Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
Tanya Venom + Guitar, Backing Vocals
Tia Mayhem + Bass, Backing Vocals
“Badass” Cass Kadow + Drums, Backing Vocals

FLIGHT OF FIRE + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

 Flight of Fire are a dynamic and passionate band exploring the musical textures of energetic hard rock, progressive heavy metal, and emotional folk rock. With varied inspiration contributing to their sound, these four accomplished women create the unique, intense sound that is highly-influenced by both classic and modern artists the likes of Led Zeppelin, Journey, Rush, Heart, The Who, Halestorm, Paramore, and Foo Fighters. Flight of Fire are a force to be reckoned with. Their latest release, a concept album about fighting oppression called Path of the Phoenix, was released in October of 2016.

 

 

