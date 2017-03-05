

DIABLOGATO



THE BAND

Charlie MacSteven + Lead Guitar

Drew Indingaro + Vocals, Guitar

Jesse Von Kenmore + Drums

Johnny Custom + Upright Bass

Kim Kendricken + Baritone Sax

In the spring of 2014, five friends with long, diverse rock and roll pedigrees – pedigree to the tune of Lost City Angels, The New Alibis, The Sickabillys, The Alrighters, Medicated Kisses to name a few – and seemingly identical record collections met up to shed out song song. Having no plan or idea what would come of it, only the hope that it would nothing any of them had done before. The sound that developed was not rockabilly. It was not punk rock. It wasn’t garage, soul, gothic southern swamp darkness, or straight mid-century American rock and roll…it was all those things. It was the echo of the record collections, the artists, and the aesthetics that they loved. To Watch City Studio they went, to track the old fashioned way…on vintage analog gear, straight to the tape with moments of brilliance, inspiration, rough edges, and wonderful mistakes all given the same respect. Diablogato are hard at work writing songs for a new 7” and full-length record, continuing to hit the stage, feeling sanctified pouring it out, and wandering wherever their rock and roll love affair takes them.

