CRUEL MIRACLE

THE BAND

Sadie Vada + Lead Vocals

Sir-Ken Celli + Guitar, Vocals

Charlie Black + Bass,Vocals

Luis Castellanos + Drums

Boston’s Cruel Miracle are a four-piece rock and roll band serving up powerhouse vocals, killer guitar leads and pounds of soul on their energetic debut album, Manifesto. Vocalist Sadie Vada, guitarist Sir-Ken Celli, bassist Charlie Black and drummer Luis Castellanos offer a sound reminiscent of Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors, but with a fresh perspective. Cruel Miracle are classic rock with a sense of danger and romance that has been long absent from modern music. Touring the East Coast since their 2014 formation, Cruel Miracle aim to deliver rock and roll realness to a hungry audience.

