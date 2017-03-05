CITY RIVALS



THE BAND

Greg McKenna + Guitar

Michael Coen + Vocals

Matt Diekman + Bass, Vocals

Max Toste + Drums

John Coen + Vocals, Guitar

___________________________________________________________________

CITY RIVALS + LISTEN LIKE LOOK | FOLLOW

____________________________________________________________________

City Rivals were born in early 2014 when guitarist Greg McKenna (Letters To Cleo) enlisted vocalist Michael Coen and bassist/singer Matt Diekman (The Bleedin Bleedins/Midatlantic) to collaborate on a handfull of songs he had in his music catalog. After a few rehearsals, City Rivals went into the studio and recorded their first round of songs. Inspired to complete their line-up, City Rivals welcomed multi-talented musician Max Toste on drums & vocals and John Coen on guitar and vocals. After writing and recording another round of demos with the completed line-up, City Rivals realized that they were on to something. A sound of their own. Displaying an adept ability for writing powerful melodies and vocals, the band is establishing themselves as a strong songwriting outfit that delivers an exciting show live. This spring, City Rivals are going back to Ice Station Zebra to record with Ducky and producer Ed Valauskas to record the final songs on City Rivals debut EP.

_____________________________________________________________________