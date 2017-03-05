Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 5 in Classic Rock History

Joe Walsh played the Orpheum in 1975. Late that year, he’d be drafted into the Eagles. Where was Joe’s first appearance as an Eagle in New England?

At Schaeffer Stadium (later Foxboro Stadium) in July 1976. You’ll be able to read about that performance in Carter Alan’s forthcoming book “Decibel Diaries” – in stores and online April 4!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to John Frusciante, former guitarist of Red Hot Chili Peppers!

1965: The Mannish Boys released their single “I Pity the Fool” – lead singer for the band was David Jones, who later changed his name to David Bowie…

1971: Led Zeppelin began a tour of British venues where the band got their start, calling it a “Thank You Tour” – Zeppelin played each venue at the 1968 ticket price…

1982: Blues Brother John Belushi died of a drug overdose in Los Angeles at the age of 33…

1994: Former Jefferson Airplane and Starship member Grace Slick pointed a shotgun at police when they came to her California home to investigate a disturbance. She was later sentenced to 200 hours of community service and three months of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Kinks were at the Orpheum in 1971…the Orpheum hosted Joe Walsh in 1975…and in 1979 the Garden rocked to Santana and Eddie Money.