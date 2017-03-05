CARISSA JOHNSON

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, carissa johnson, once somerville, rock and roll rumble, the rock of boston, the rumble, wbcn, WZLX

rumble dl CARISSA JOHNSON

CARISSA JOHNSON

THE BAND
Carissa Johnson + Vocals, Bass
Steph Curran + Guitar
Nick Hall + Drums

___________________________________________________________________

CARISSA JOHNSON + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW
_____________________________________________________

Carissa Johnson is addicted to playing rock and roll. The sweaty, turbulent, in-your-face kind of rock that bothers uptight people. She got her start playing bass in Boston bands for a few years before stepping out to pursue her own music. With influences evident in her songs, her sound pays tribute to seventies punk and new wave, yet remains authentically her own. It’s an aesthetic that’s proven appealing to fans of all ages. Carissa Johnson is known for her straight-forward lyrics and her driving, four on the floor melodies, her “heartening anthemic rock” stands out among her contemporaries. Determined to share her music with the world, she continues to book her own tours and play shows throughout the country – with or without a band.  Carissa toured across the US in support of her sophomore release, Only Roses (May 2016).

______________________________________________________

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +

RUMBLE2017savethedate

BostonEmissions2016Logo2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live