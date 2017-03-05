CARISSA JOHNSON

Carissa Johnson + Vocals, Bass

Steph Curran + Guitar

Nick Hall + Drums

Carissa Johnson is addicted to playing rock and roll. The sweaty, turbulent, in-your-face kind of rock that bothers uptight people. She got her start playing bass in Boston bands for a few years before stepping out to pursue her own music. With influences evident in her songs, her sound pays tribute to seventies punk and new wave, yet remains authentically her own. It’s an aesthetic that’s proven appealing to fans of all ages. Carissa Johnson is known for her straight-forward lyrics and her driving, four on the floor melodies, her “heartening anthemic rock” stands out among her contemporaries. Determined to share her music with the world, she continues to book her own tours and play shows throughout the country – with or without a band. Carissa toured across the US in support of her sophomore release, Only Roses (May 2016).

