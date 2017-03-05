BILTMORE

THE BAND

Phil Ayoub + Vocals, Guitar

Glenn Bernard + Guitar

Kevin Mattos +Guitar, Vocals

Jon Serbst :+ Bass, Vocals

Scott McCue + Drums

BILTMORE

Biltmore are a new rock band proudly born out of the emerging Providence music scene. Formed by Boston music veterans, guitarist & singer/songwriter Phil Ayoub, guitarist Glenn Bernard, and drummer Scott McCue, with the additions of bass player Jonathan Serbst and guitarist Kevin Mattos to round out the lineup; Biltmore recorded their 2016 debut release, Revolutions & Romantics, at renowned Q Division Studios in Somerville, MA with the incomparable Boston Music Award-winning producer Ed Valauskas at the helm. So who do they sound like? If you ask the band what they sound like the answer will be something like, “Coldplay with more guitars. Foo Fighters without the screaming. The Killers, but not as handsome.” Called by one reviewer, “Swirly ecstasy rock, …a parade of dark sunshine pop, swoony and delirious, a musical feast. Highly recommended.”

