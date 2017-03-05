BARNS

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 5, 2017 10:37 PM
THE BAND
Matt Wolz + Guitar, Vocals
Chris Wolz + Bass
Travis Tenney + Drums

BARNS

Though new to the Boston scene as Barns, two of the faces you see are those of Boston Music Award winners in the punk rock category as Dead Cats Dead Rats. Influenced by early Kings of Leon (sorry new KoL) and Weezer, adopted brothers Chris and Matt Wolz fill out the string section, while drummer Travis Tenney is the proverbial red headed stepchild that they actually like. Their sound is a collection of punk, rock n’ roll, grunge, indie, and blues. With their 2016 self-titled debut EP Barns, they are ready and eager to play live, play loud, and play often.

