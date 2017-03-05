BARNS



THE BAND

Matt Wolz + Guitar, Vocals

Chris Wolz + Bass

Travis Tenney + Drums

___________________________________________________________________

BARNS + LISTEN LIKE LOOK FOLLOW

___________________________________________________________________

Though new to the Boston scene as Barns, two of the faces you see are those of Boston Music Award winners in the punk rock category as Dead Cats Dead Rats. Influenced by early Kings of Leon (sorry new KoL) and Weezer, adopted brothers Chris and Matt Wolz fill out the string section, while drummer Travis Tenney is the proverbial red headed stepchild that they actually like. Their sound is a collection of punk, rock n’ roll, grunge, indie, and blues. With their 2016 self-titled debut EP Barns, they are ready and eager to play live, play loud, and play often.

___________________________________________________________________