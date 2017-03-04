Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 4 in Classic Rock History

The Rolling Stones played the first of two nights at Toronto’s El Mocambo club in 1977. It was a tiny place and the gig was recorded. Under what pseudonym did the Stones appear?

The Cockroaches

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

It’s the birthday of the late bassist for Yes, Chris Squire. He died of leukemia in June 2015

1966: John Lennon remarked that “The Beatles have become more popular than Christ” during an interview with the London Evening Standard – the quote was used out of context in the U.S. media leading to a firestorm of controversy…(SEE ALSO: 3 John Lennon Quotes That Pissed Off a Lot of People)

1967: Steve Winwood and his brother Muff Winwood announced they were leaving the spencer David Group. Steve would go on to form Traffic…

1977: The Rolling Stones played the first of 2 nights at Totonto’s El Mocambo club. The shows were recorded and some tracks ended up on the band’s “Love You Live” album…

1987: Tom Petty successfully obtained a restraining order to keep B.F. Goodrich from launching an advertising campaign based on a tune much like his song “Mary’s New Car”…

1997: Crosby, Stills & Nash performed a benefit concert for the UCLA division of digestive diseases, which is where David Crosby received his lifesaving liver transplant a couple of years earlier…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Allman Brothers Band played the Orpheum in 1992 for a second night…