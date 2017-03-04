Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 4 in Classic Rock History

March 4, 2017 1:00 AM

The Rolling Stones played the first of two nights at Toronto’s El Mocambo club in 1977. It was a tiny place and the gig was recorded. Under what pseudonym did the Stones appear?

ANSWER: The Cockroaches

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

It’s the birthday of the late bassist for Yes, Chris Squire. He died of leukemia in June 2015

1966: John Lennon remarked that “The Beatles have become more popular than Christ” during an interview with the London Evening Standard – the quote was used out of context in the U.S. media leading to a firestorm of controversy…(SEE ALSO: 3 John Lennon Quotes That Pissed Off a Lot of People)

1967: Steve Winwood and his brother Muff Winwood announced they were leaving the spencer David Group. Steve would go on to form Traffic…

1977: The Rolling Stones played the first of 2 nights at Totonto’s El Mocambo club. The shows were recorded and some tracks ended up on the band’s “Love You Live” album…

1987: Tom Petty successfully obtained a restraining order to keep B.F. Goodrich from launching an advertising campaign based on a tune much like his song “Mary’s New Car”…

1997: Crosby, Stills & Nash performed a benefit concert for the UCLA division of digestive diseases, which is where David Crosby received his lifesaving liver transplant a couple of years earlier…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Allman Brothers Band played the Orpheum in 1992 for a second night…

