The Harlem Globetrotters Stopped By Karlson & McKenzie

Buckets and El Gato from the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by for a little chat promoting their games coming up at the TD Garden.

Kevin had to ask how many tries did it take Buckets to hit a shot from the catwalk at the TD Garden and would he have given up at any point.

They then got into how did they end up doing that ball trick with Bill Belichick and Linda.

Of course, Pete brought up if they had any groupies. El Gato got into the mix on how you become a Globetrotter. Not any Joe can be one and you actually have to be good.

He also mentioned how they are implementing a near 4 point line and they’re playing a new team.

