Last Night, Pete Got Denied!

Pete had a chance to get busy his wife last night but he got shut down. The show speculated why and where it could happen in a house.

Pete told the story of leaving a restaurant and heading to a car wash with his wife but when they got home, his wife said we should they should go get his car washed…INSTEAD OF DOING IT!

Pete couldn’t believe that was her way of getting out of it.

By the time they got home from the second car wash, his daughter was home which really ended any chances remaining to get it on.

Hear the tale for yourself.

