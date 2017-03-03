Hey Y’all… It’s Larry the Cable Guy!

Larry the Cable Guy is coming to the DCU Center soon so we had Larry on to see what he’s up to and reminisce about the old days like when he pitched.

Pete and Larry compared their fastball speeds which then led to a story about Larry’s coach.

Kevin wanted to know if Larry believes that when he leaves us to the great gig in the sky, if the Oscars would include him in their death reel segment.

Well, he believes no but then dropped a fun fact of the movie Cars which he does the voice of a character in.

To end, Pete asked him about his time golfing at the Pro-AM at Pebble Beach where Belichick played this year.

Hear some of the stories he had from that.

