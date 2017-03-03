Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 3 in Classic Rock History

The Allman Brothers performed the first of 2 nights at the Orpheum in 1992. Who were the two guitarists in that lineup of the band?

Dickey Betts and Warren Haynes

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: Eric Clapton performed for the last time with The Yardbirds. He then joined John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and after a year would form cream…

1966: Buffalo Springfield was formed in Los Angeles when Stephen Stills joined up with Richie Furay, Dewey Martin, Bruce Palmer, and Neil Young…

1967: The Grateful Dead performed at Winterland in San Francisco for the first time – fans protested the high ticket price of $3.50…so, one year later the band performed a free show aboard a flatbed trailer on Haight Street in San Francisco…

1978: Van Halen launched their first world tour, opening for Black Sabbath and Journey with a show at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago…

1987: The Grateful Dead posed with Smokey the Bear for a fire prevention poster…

2006: Queen Plus Paul Rodgers launched a North American tour in Miami. The band’s collaboration with the famed singer enabled Queen to go on tour for the first time since frontman Freddie Mercury’s health began to decline twenty years earlier…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Outlaws played the Orpheum in 1978…and in 1992 The Allman Brothers performed the first of two nights at the Orpheum.