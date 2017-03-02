Tears For Fears, Hall & Oates Plot North American Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears are set to join forces for an expansive summer tour. The joint venture includes 29 shows through the end of July, with a stop at Boston’s TD Garden Saturday, June 24th.

RELATED: John Oates on Hall & Oates: ‘I Would Never Say Never’ to a New Record

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall told Rolling Stone. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.” Hall added that the tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears for Fears and us.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of shows below.

Hall & Oates / Tears For Fears 2017 Tour:

May 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 17 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

May 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

May 22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

June 7 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

June 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center*

June 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

June 16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

June 19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

June 24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 26 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

July 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

July 15 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 17 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 19 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

July 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center