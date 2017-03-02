KISS’s Gene Simmons Is Not Happy The Rock Hall Recognizes Rap Music

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct the likes of Pearl Jam, ELO, and Journey at the April 7th ceremony. Also on the docket for the 2017 class is the late, great hip hop heavyweight Tupac Shakur.

In a recent interview, Gene Simmons reflects on KISS‘s 2014 induction, and the outspoken bassist clearly feels the award has been tainted by the admission of alternate genres. “It’s appreciated, but I never thought much about it. Like most entities, they’re political. Some people in a back room decide who gets in and who does not, Simmons told CantonRep.

“There are people from different genres that I don’t believe belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There’s disco and rap and all kinds of stuff. And I highly respect rap, but on the day Led Zeppelin gets put into the hip hop Hall of Fame, is the day I will personally accept rap artists as being brought into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Simmons continued.

When asked if there would be any new KISS music in the future, Simmons dug in further. “I’m not inclined to go out there and work your ass off making something you’re proud of and then to have everybody steal it and download it and file share it. That’s not for me.”

Unfortunately for Simmons and co., the industry won’t look to reverse trends anytime soon. If KISS can’t get behind modern music distribution methods, we may never see another album from the rock legends again.

When Simmons felt he had gone on too long, he finished off the interview with a bit of self-reflection. “But I don’t want to torture people with my soliloquies and pontification on the state of music as it exists.”

Too late, Gene. Too late.