Eagles and Fleetwood Mac To Host Bi-Coastal Festival

By Rami Abou-Sabe

According to Billboard, Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles will co-headline a set of coastal festivals in July.

The concerts, dubbed appropriately Classic East and Classic West, will take place at Citi Field in New York, and Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. While neither camp has confirmed the festival yet, reports claim both bands hope to turn the two-day concert series into an annual franchise.

The rumored shows will mark the first scheduled tour dates for the Eagles since the untimely passing of founding member Glenn Frey last January.

Other festivals have found success booking classic rock artists; notably Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones‘ appearance at Desert Trip 2016 in Indio, CA. With Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and The Who rounding out the bill, Desert Trip boasted a lineup that rivaled Woodstock. No word yet on the supporting acts for Classic East and West.

Stay tuned for an official announcement with dates and ticketing information.