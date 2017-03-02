Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 2 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Lou Reed, who passed away in October 13. What was his best-selling album as a solo artist in the 70’s?

The live “Rock and Roll Animal” in 1974

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

It’s the birthday of the late Lou Reed, who passed away in October 2013.

1975: After pulling over a late model Lincoln Continental for allegedly running a red light, LAPD officers detected the smell of marijuana and arrested Linda McCartney for having 6 to 8 ounces of weed in her purse. Paul McCartney was driving and was not charged…

1985: “The Old Man Down the Road” by John Fogerty peaked at #10 on the U.S. singles chart…

1988: At the 30th annual Grammy Awards, U2 won “Album of the Year” for their best-selling “The Joshua Tree”…

1999: The Las Vegas House of Blues opened with a performance by Bob Dylan. Bono joined him onstage to sing “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Jeff Beck Group played Symphony Hall in 1969…And in 1984 Gregg Allman was at the Channel…