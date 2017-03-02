Boston’s Best: Don’t Miss The Flaming Lips At House Of Blues

By Rami Abou-Sabe

We’re back with the second installment of our latest series: Boston’s Best. Every week we’ll look for the very best live music that our city has to offer, so you don’t have to. Be sure to check back next week for another batch of head-bobbing, toe-tapping events.

Thursday, March 2nd

Viceroy at The Sinclair

The tropical house maestro brings his groovy feel-good dance party to Cambridge tonight. Catch Viceroy and openers Rainer + Grimm at The Sinclair. Doors open at 9:00 PM and tickets are $20 at the door.

Friday, March 3rd

The Flaming Lips at House of Blues

Fresh off the release of their fourteenth studio album Oczy Mlody, Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips make an appearance at Boston’s House of Blues. It’s still unclear if collaborator Miley Cyrus will join for what would instantly be the hottest ticket in town. Tickets start at $52.

Ariana Grande at TD Garden

The “Dangerous Woman” comes to the garden for what is sure to be a pop music spectacle. The event will pull in tons of traffic from the suburbs, so sort out your travel arrangements accordingly. Tickets are moving fast, but there’s still a few left through the venue.

Saturday, February 25th

Dua Lipa at Paradise Rock Club

Unfamiliar with Dua Lipa? You won’t be for long. The powerhouse vocalist is climbing the radio ranks thanks to fantastic song choices and unabashed vocal prowess. Tickets start at $17.50 and the show starts at 8:00 PM.

Monday, March 6th

Vanessa Carlton at The Sinclair

Piano songstress Vanessa Carlton makes her Boston return Monday night supported by talented up-and-comer Tristen. Unwind from your hard partying weekend with laid back vibes, top notch female vocals, and one of the most inviting venues in the city. Tickets start at $25.