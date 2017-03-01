Unborn Baby Ready To Rock N’ Roll In The Womb

By Rami Abou-Sabe
A Utah couple was surprised to learn the upcoming addition to their family already has a taste for the heavier things in life. Parents Makelle and Jared Ahlin of Santaquin discovered their unborn baby holding up a pair of the ubiquitous devil horns in a recent ultrasound.
“Well, it’s official, our kids are the coolest even before they enter the world … or they are just really full of themselves, but I already knew that was going to happen, just look at their dad,” mother Makelle wrote in a Facebook post.
The couple was looking through ultrasound images of their child when Jared noticed the familiar concert staple. “I was just like, ‘Hey, go back, I need that picture!'” the father told Fox 13.
Makelle is due in June, which means baby Ahlin should pick up six string by September.
Well apparently the little one that is still baking is already famous. When I got home from work today Mak told me that are ultrasound picture that she had posted was on the news this morning and that we had a web interview with @fox13now . surprised would be a understatement. All I know is I can wait to hold this little rockstar! #babyahlin2017 #rockon one of the news link in bio