Unborn Baby Ready To Rock N’ Roll In The Womb

By Rami Abou-Sabe

A Utah couple was surprised to learn the upcoming addition to their family already has a taste for the heavier things in life. Parents Makelle and Jared Ahlin of Santaquin discovered their unborn baby holding up a pair of the ubiquitous devil horns in a recent ultrasound.

“Well, it’s official, our kids are the coolest even before they enter the world … or they are just really full of themselves, but I already knew that was going to happen, just look at their dad,” mother Makelle wrote in a Facebook post.

The couple was looking through ultrasound images of their child when Jared noticed the familiar concert staple. “I was just like, ‘Hey, go back, I need that picture!'” the father told Fox 13.

Makelle is due in June, which means baby Ahlin should pick up six string by September.