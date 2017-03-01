Karlson & McKenzie Revisit Their Colons

Listener Sheryl who works for a colon care doctor sent Kevin an email to remind us that March is Colon Cancer Awareness month.

This gave us an opportunity to replay a little bit of the audio from two years ago when Kevin and Pete had their colons checked from before and after the procedure.

After they were done laughing at that, we got serious for a minute talking to Sheryl’s boss Dr. Justin Maykel about how easy the procedure is, getting it done early versus when you’re older and or course, Kevin and Pete wanted to know how many colons he checks out in a day.

