Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 1 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Roger Daltrey of the Who. In 1987 he performed a song on the soundtrack to “The Lost Boys” vampire movie. What song did he record?

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” lol!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Roger Daltrey of The Who!

1969: Jim Morrison was arrested at a Miami concert for indecent exposure, open profanity and public drunkenness after allegedly exposing himself on-stage – drummer John Densmore is quoted as saying “It was real hot and Jim was real drunk, but as far as I can see he did not drop his pants”…

1969: That same day, Bob Dylan released his “Nashville Skyline” album…

1977: Sara Dylan filed for divorce after twelve years of marriage to Bob…

1980: Pat Benatar made her debut on “American Bandstand,” singing her hit “Heartbreaker”…

1982: Jimmy Page released his first post-Led Zeppelin project, the soundtrack to the movie “Deathwish Two”…

1989: Bruce Springsteen and Juliane’s divorce became final – they had married in 1985…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash: Neil Young and Crazy Horse played the Boston Tea Party in 1970…Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt were at the Orpheum in 1974 – tickets were only $4-6!